It is widely agreed that affordable housing in our area, state and nation are in crisis. It is also widely agreed that affordable home ownership is a proven path to wealth creation, which benefits households, families and communities. Housing, a sound economy, and job creation also tends to go hand-in-hand.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) recently made a stunning admission. An article by Pamela Blumenthal and Regina Gray, said that “Without significant new supply, cost burdens are likely to increase as current home prices reach all-time highs, with the median home sales price reaching nearly $375,000 by July 2021.” One problem is conventional builders can’t keep up with the needs.
{span}Then comes the frank evidence-based statement by Blumenthal and Gray for HUD that the “regulatory environment — federal, state and local — that contributes to the extensive mismatch between supply and need has worsened over time. Federall{/span}y sponsored commissions, task forces, and councils under both Democratic and Republican administrations have examined the effects of land use regulations on affordable housing for more than 50 years. Numerous studies find land use regulations that limit the number of new units that can be built or impose significant costs on development through fees and long approval processes drive up housing costs.”
Regulations against manufactured house are based on dated information and are contributing to what a 2019 speech on the HUD website called a crisis. “Millions of hardworking Americans who seek affordable rents or sustainable homeownership simply cannot get their foot in the door. We have reached the point where many of our nation’s teachers, nurses, police officers and firefighters struggle to live in or around the communities they serve.”
Then-HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson delivered the speech, explaining that he wanted to address the need for more affordable housing by establishing a “new era of cooperation and collaboration between our department (HUD) and the manufactured housing industry.” The cost of HUD Code manufactured homes, said Carson citing the research, is about half of the cost of similar size conventional “site built” construction. Meaning manufactured homes are far more affordable.
Some of that affordability, said another HUD PD&R in the Winter-Spring of 2020, was precisely due to the labor and time saved by building indoors that avoids weather delays. Material is saved too by avoiding waste from theft and other factors encountered in site-built housing. Given that cars, computers, clothes and most household items are built in a factory, why not housing too?
Dr. Carson said that “even at this lower price, manufactured homes appreciate in value at a rate similar to site-built homes, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency [FHFA] Housing Price Index. Sustainable homeownership is the number one builder of financial capital for most American families. For example, the average net worth of a renter is $5,000, while the average net worth of a homeowner is $200,000.” Carson noted: “That’s an extraordinary 40-fold difference. But with comparable home appreciation rates to site-built homes, manufactured homes exhibit their own extraordinary potential to be a wealth creation tool for ordinary, everyday American families.”
It should be noted that during the Obama-Biden Administration, a prior HUD PD&R noted that manufactured homes sited in neighborhoods with conventional housing witnessed both appreciating side-by-side. That 2011 third-party research was done in several states and cities, each with the same result. Carson cited evidence that manufactured homes were far more storm resilient than most have been led to think.
Structural engineer David Roueche’s research for Auburn University found that manufactured homes were windstorm resilient. In those fairly rare cases where death occurred, Roueche stated that every tornado fatality he studied was due to improper installation, failed or missing anchor systems.
Those issues were addressed in the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA). The MHIA provided consumer safeguards often not found in far more expensive conventional building. While no form of construction is perfect, manufactured homes are routinely more third-party inspected in plants than conventional construction is.
The MHIA also provided a means for HUD — through federal preemption — to overcome local zoning and placement barriers. The language was there to insure that local jurisdictions would not attempt some scheme to stop the lawful placement of HUD code manufactured homes.
Ayden’s Plant A Home project aims at providing an opportunity for more people in our area to have an affordable home of their own, but town zoning regulations have barred the first participants in the program, Tyronne and Jaime Taft, from placing a manufactured home on the lot they acquired through the program
Every American citizen deserves the privilege to share in the American dream. The Taft family should not be treated any differently. They meet or surpass all qualifications for affordable housing and to deny them the right to live where they choose to live is out of step with reality. In fact, it is more in step with the past.
There are also other hard-working, law-abiding families across our great state that can benefit tremendously from “Plant A Home” if given a fair opportunity to do so. Now is the right time to do what is right. “Working Together Works.”
Ivory Mewborn is Mayor Pro-Tem Ayden. L. A. “Tony” Kovach is publisher of MHLivingNews.com and MHProNews.com in Kissimmee, Florida.