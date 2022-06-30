BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin baseball team played a handful of schools larger than its 2A status last spring as the Panthers went 23-1, losing in the third round to Roanoke Rapids.
The competition is one or two levels higher for Beulaville Post 51, which is comprised of players primarily from East Duplin High.
It’s been a stark-yet-expected wake-up call for the American Legion team that previously was under the sponsorship of Wallace Post 156.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience for most of our players,” said Panther and Post 51 coach Brandon Thigpen. “I hope we see some benefits from it in the spring. We’ve made mistakes that our talent couldn’t overcome like they did last spring. Little mistakes and misplays which you cannot make against the Legion teams loaded with 3A and 4A players.
“The same mistakes cost us ball games. You can’t do that night after night. We’ve lost some very close games where it came down to one inning or a play or two.”
That scenario cut Post 156 like a knife last week during a game in which they led 1-0 going into the seventh inning and lost 3-1 to Wilmington Post 10.
“A few inopportune mistakes and we lose the game,” Thigpen said.
And a few players are being pushed hard as they attend offseason Panther football practice in the morning, basketball in the early afternoon and then baseball games at 7 p.m.
“It’s been a long season but we’re almost done with it,” Thigpen said. “It’s tiring mentally and physically, but we also get a chance to see what our players are made of. This baseball schedule is what they will do in college.”
Nick Cavanaugh, a June graduate and Mr. Baseball in Duplin County, has been the hottest player for Post 51, with his arm and his bat.
Logan Brown, a 2021 graduate who played at Lenior Community College in the spring, is toeing the rubber and finding his stroke at the plate.
Southpaw Jackson Gause, who along with Cavanaugh were all-state 2A players, had likewise been treading water on the hill.
“Logan’s throwing strikes and keeping us in games,” Thigpen said. “Chase is doing a good job and many other players are adjusting because they are outside their comfort zone. I watch them hit and our guys have had some competitive at-bats and it doesn’t show up in the statistics. Or when I look, the stats are higher than what I may have thought.
“But we have no room for error defensively. We’re not a team that can rely on power or a big inning. So we have to do all the little things and play a perfect, cleanly-played game.”
Post 11 and Port City Post 545 were the two teams that qualified for the state tournament last season, and are again favorites in Area 1.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com