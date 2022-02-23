An abundance of citrus fruits are in season and, although they may not be grown locally, their flavors will be fresh and at their peak.
Lemons, limes and oranges can be readily found at local markets and even Edenton Farmers Market. These colorful, fragrant fruits lend themselves to so many uses. Although citrus may brighten a beverage with a nice twist, there’s more ways to use them than in your Old Fashioned or Gin and Tonic.
It’s no secret that I love lemons. This sunny yellow fruit always brings a smile with their sense of freshness. Many of my recipes will have a squeeze of lemon juice or a bit of zest to balance the flavor of a savory dish. Their unique brightness adds a hint of acid that cannot always be detected, but adds an essential layer of flavor.
Sometimes I like to showcase the lemon itself and sweets are a natural way to highlight their pungent flavor from cakes and pies to delicate mousses and sorbets. A favorite of mine, and in the South, is the Lemon Square.
Lemon squares or bars have roots in the Renaissance when lemon curd first became a popular treat and was even noted as a topping for a biscuit, or cookie as the Brits say. It wasn’t until the late 1950s and early 60s in the U.S. when a shortbread cookie crust was paired with lemon curd and baked into a tasty cookie bar. The rest is history and lemon squares became wildly popular.
This week I have included my recipe for Lemon Squares.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 3/4 cup flour
• 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more for dusting tops
• 1/4 cup cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup butter, cold
• 6 large eggs, room temperature
• 3 cups sugar
• 2 tablespoons lemon zest, packed tightly
• 2/3 cup lemon juice from about 6 lemons
• 2/3 cup flour
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a jelly roll or deep 9 x 13-inch pan with foil, leaving overhang on all sides and lightly spray the foil with nonstick cooking spray.
• Combine flour, corn starch, salt, and powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment and blend on low. Cut small pieces of the butter into the dry mixture and blend until coarse and crumbly. This can also be done in a food processor or by hand.
• Evenly pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Press firmly to form an even crust on the bottom and an inch up the side of the pan using a rubber spatula or your fingers. Chill in the freezer for 15 minutes.
• Bake the crust 15 to 20 minutes until just barely beginning to brown. Meanwhile whisk the eggs, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, and flour until smooth with no lumps. When the crust is ready, stir the lemon mixture again and pour evenly over the pre-baked crust. Immediately return the pan to the oven and bake until the topping is set and firm, about 30-40 minutes.
• Allow the bars cool in the pan to room temperature. When cool, remove the bars using the foil overhang to lift them out of pan and onto a cutting board. Carefully run a sharp knife around the edge of the bars to loosen from the foil. Cut into squares , wiping the knife each time for nice clean cuts. Dust the tops with powdered sugar.
• Store bars in the refrigerator in a covered container up to 4 days. The bars are best served at room temperature so set out ahead. The bars can be frozen for up to 3 months.