Joe Biden has proven to be the most inept president ever, since everything he does ends up being detrimental to the country and its citizenry. And now the word is he wants to run for president again. Wait, let me think about that.

You should already know that he is a consummate prevaricator who has exaggerated, embellished, misled and outright lied about so many things, but now we find out he is guilty of the same thing he has accused Trump of engaging in concerning classified documents. He told Leslie Stahl that “I don’t understand how someone could be so irresponsible” talking about Trump in a national interview on 60 Minutes when at the same time he was doing exactly that, probably in a more blatantly illegal manner since he was storing classified documents in a garage with his Corvette.

