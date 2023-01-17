I recently read editorial excerpts from The New York Times and The Star Ledger regarding the hypocritical nature of the abortion issue as it applies to its conservative opponents in the legislature.

They pointed out that “the so-called protectors of life rarely notice that the U.S., with its restrictive abortion bans, scores poorly on most metrics that measure the quality of life for families and children, such as maternal morbidity, infant mortality, premature birth, access to health care, day care, food and housing.”