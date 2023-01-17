I recently read editorial excerpts from The New York Times and The Star Ledger regarding the hypocritical nature of the abortion issue as it applies to its conservative opponents in the legislature.
They pointed out that “the so-called protectors of life rarely notice that the U.S., with its restrictive abortion bans, scores poorly on most metrics that measure the quality of life for families and children, such as maternal morbidity, infant mortality, premature birth, access to health care, day care, food and housing.”
These same pro-life pretenders want to repeal the Affordable Care Act, defund Planned Parenthood, and happily supported Trump’s tax cut that slashed education by 15 percent, children’s health care by 10 percent and child nutrition by 9 percent.
Fetuses don’t require food, health care or education. It doesn’t cost conservatives a thing. The Guttmacher Institute reports “the majority of mothers forced to give birth will be of lower income. They live in a country that doesn’t provide job protection for 40 percent of its workers following birth and child care options are often out of reach.”
Conservatives will support the unborn, who in no way challenge their wealth, power and privilege, but once they’re breathing that support disappears. Good luck kid; you’re on your own! True caring wouldn’t stop at the moment of birth. Therein lies the hypocrisy.
For a little more levity on the subject but equally as much validity, check out George Carlin’s 12 year old comedy routine on the subject of conservative hypocrisy in regard to abortion.