On Aug. 27 a California parole board recommended Sirhan Sirhan for parole. Members of the Robert F. Kennedy family differ on whether to support releasing Sirhan on parole after his involvement with Kennedy’s assassination in June 1968.
Robert Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy do not believe that Sirhan fired the fatal shot that felled their father shortly after he had won the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries in South Dakota and California. Contrariwise, Rory Kennedy, born six months after her father’s assassination in Los Angeles, recently posted a social media statement opposing the parole recommendation.
The aforesaid statement was signed by Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy and Maxwell T. Kennedy. The statement posits, “As children of Robert F. Kennedy, we are devastated that the man who murdered our father has been recommended for parole. Our father’s death is a very difficult matter for us to discuss publicly ....”
Per an autopsy report, Kennedy was shot from behind at point-blank range. This fuels speculation about a second gunman. Witnesses claimed Sirhan approached Sen. Kennedy from the front. The fatal shot entered Kennedy’s head from behind the right ear. Additionally, Sirhan’s .22-caliber revolver carried a maximum of eight bullets. Yet, an audiotape of the shooting indicated that up to 13 shots were fired, according to electrical engineer Philip Van Praag.
Kennedy Jr. articulated, “You can’t fire 13 shots out of an eight-shot gun.” Thane Eugene Cesar, who worked for Ace Guard Service and stood behind RFK on that fateful day, asserted that he drew a Rohm .38-caliber weapon, not a .22, the caliber of bullets found in RFK’s body.
However, Cesar later admitted he had owned a .22-caliber Harrington & Richardson pistol. The Los Angeles Police Department never asked to see Thane’s pistol.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville