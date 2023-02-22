Robert Reich agrees that selecting the president via the Electoral College system (ECS) will not soon be replaced by a system of election by popular vote, a system preferred by Reich (DR 2/15). Instead, Reich suggests a way of neutering the ECS by ensuring that enough electors be committed to voting for the candidate who wins the popular vote. Reich thinks that this would be a good thing because of the problems inherent in the ECS.
There was a spirited debate on choosing the president in the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the convention that produced our Constitution. Selection by the national legislature and election “by the people” were two possibilities considered. In the end, they rejected both of those possibilities (among others) and settled on the ECS. (I encourage anyone who is interested to look at James Madison’s “Notes of Debates in the Federal Convention of 1787.”) Alexander Hamilton, one of the delegates to the convention, wrote in the Federalist Papers (a collection of articles supporting the ratification of the Constitution) that the ECS satisfies both the desire that “the sense of the people should operate in the choice …” of the president, and the desire that “the immediate election should be made by [people] most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the situation and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation …” (Federalist #68).
Reich’s advocating a system explicitly rejected by the founding fathers without argument and without considering how the advantages of the ECS might otherwise be achieved is a disservice to his readers. Note the level of discussion in a normal presidential campaign, the discussion by which most voters form their views and which would not change under Reich’s system, hardly encourages an analysis of the requisite qualities nor is it circumstances favorable to deliberation. Surely, we deserve better.