I get so sick of the MAGA Republicans lying about approving the debt ceiling. Not one of those spineless cowards uttered a mumbling word when Donald Trump was spending out of control and giving tax breaks to corporations and billionaires. As I predicted, as soon as you get a Democrat in the Oval Office, all of a sudden they care about government spending again.

This money has already been allocated to pay for bills that have already been approved, it’s not new spending. It’s just a ploy in deceit to confuse their already delusional constituents that they are fiscal conservatives when it comes to spending, which is nothing more than one of their twisted lies.