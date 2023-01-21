I get so sick of the MAGA Republicans lying about approving the debt ceiling. Not one of those spineless cowards uttered a mumbling word when Donald Trump was spending out of control and giving tax breaks to corporations and billionaires. As I predicted, as soon as you get a Democrat in the Oval Office, all of a sudden they care about government spending again.
This money has already been allocated to pay for bills that have already been approved, it’s not new spending. It’s just a ploy in deceit to confuse their already delusional constituents that they are fiscal conservatives when it comes to spending, which is nothing more than one of their twisted lies.
Kevin McCarthy is becoming the new Ted Cruz: the most hated man in government. The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion while Trump was in office, yet not a peep from those who now want to claim that spending is out of control. Trump added more to the national debt than Bush and Obama combined, so now these idiots want to play with monies that most Americans have worked all their lives for — and they want to have you think that Biden is the cause of all the ills happening in this country.
Another possible reason that there was no red wave is that lots of their constituents lost their lives during the pandemic from listening to a bunch of idiots. From Trump on down, they were crusaders of false information. It’s just sad that some people are so full of hate that it’s more or less used against them. A cunning manipulator can say things that you wanted to say in public but had reservations. And this I have seen time and time again. They give you 10% truth and 90% lies and it’s beaten into your head over and over until you actually believe this garbage.
In closing, if this country defaults on its debt, and it’s rating around the world is downgraded, you have no one to blame but yourself if you help put idiots like Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Green and Jim Banks, just to name a few, in office. These people don’t care about good of the country or regular Americans. All they care about is putting on a show for an audience of one and keeping their constituents blind to their true intentions. A bad credit rating for America affects us all.