I wish to thank the “Duplin Times” for printing the nice article on my Mom, Annie Maude Smith, about the books she has written. Please allow me to clear up, on her behalf, a comment that was made about the town of Magnolia. Those that know Mom well are very much aware of her love for the town and her participation in the town’s functions for most of her nearly 93 years as a “Magnolian”. She, with the help of Elizabeth Pope, just a few years ago published a book on the vast history of the town of Magnolia.
Mom’s comments in the article were in no way meant to be a condemnation of the leadership of the town many of which are her valued friends. Mom grew up in Magnolia during the time that it was booming and when I-40 was constructed she dreamed of a new revitalization. That may have been a good possibility until the textile industry, along with other industries, moved abroad leaving our local communities devastated with huge loses of jobs. This left our small towns like Magnolia, and many more in our county, just trying to survive and provide needed services to our communities. The leadership of Magnolia have done a very respectable job of balancing the needs of its citizens with the available funding in the budget.
Please understand that Mom’s comments were simply relating to the loss of dreams that “might have been” in her love for Magnolia.
On Mom’s behalf.
Bobby Smith
Magnolia