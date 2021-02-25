Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 9:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Thursday was 18.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 12.8 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. &&