As election day for the statewide primary approaches, politics can get heated as politicians and their supporters spin stories to support their candidate of choice. Many times, this is a tactic to confuse voters, spread disinformation so persons will lose sight of the real issues.
Unfortunately, in this day and time, this is the rule and not the exception. That is not who I am, nor will I be as your sheriff. When I decided to run for sheriff, I made a commitment to run a clean campaign on truth and facts focusing on the issues challenging our county.
The Office of the Sheriff is one of the most important positions in county government and exposes our county to immense liability. Before Election Day on May 17, I want everyone to vote informed. I am a conservative who believes in faith, family, duty, and honor. I have and will continue to protect every citizen’s constitutional rights and enforce the laws of the State of North Carolina and the United States as required by the Oath of Office for sheriff.
My career in law enforcement, the legal community, and being a small business owner have provided me with the experience and skills to successfully lead this county as yoursheriff. It is my commitment to build on the foundation of the sheriff’s office and strive to improve as we move forward.
Once elected as your sheriff, I pledge accountability, transparency, and accessibility to all citizens of Duplin County. As election day approaches, I ask for your support, vote and most importantly prayers for our county.