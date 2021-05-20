The emergence of COVID-19 over the past year has impacted everyone. Death rates continue to rise, particularly in Brazil, India, and other undeveloped countries.
The management of this pandemic has been woefully inadequate, and deaths in this country will probably exceed 600,000. However, you now have an incredible opportunity to intervene and return to something close to normal.
Now we have a vaccine that is safe, free, effective, and readily available. Please do not miss this opportunity to protect yourself, your children, and your neighbors. This is life saving! Please get your COVID vaccination as soon as possible.
Hervy Kornegay Sr., MD
Mount Olive