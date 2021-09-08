After a heartbreaking end to my senior year, I was ready to begin my first semester at East Carolina. In spite of rumors that classes would be moved online, they were off to a great start. I was adjusting to my new life when I received that infamous email affirming the whispers I had carelessly dismissed. How could I be sent back home so soon?
Now that classes are in full swing for the fall of 2021, I feel overwhelmed after being deprived of the social interactions that are a trademark of the college experience. I am struggling to find my place as a social freshman while tackling a higher course load. Campus is swarming with students rushing to their classes, the food services are overrun by the rush of students, and I am left wondering how this oxymoron of a human being fits into East Carolina. There are so many new opportunities being offered; however, I am fearful that my years in college will end before I can feel like a true college student. I am determined to soak in every opportunity possible.
This pandemic has shed light on the importance of community in education. To all the students out there, treasure the community offered to you. To the administrators and policy makers, please remember your college experience and the fundamental growth you experienced during that time as our community works together to provide that for all students.
Lorah Currin
Greenville