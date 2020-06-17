This is in reference to the June 5-6 article “Masks No Longer A Requirement For Pitt County Employees.”
Leadership! Leadership! Where? So, we’ll get an honest feedback from county employees and have a popularity contest so we can lead for the good of the county? Wheeeee!
“The county employees said they didn’t like being treated like a child.” The poor things. That spoiled statement means they are a child.
These spoiled children don’t care if they spread the virus to others and described it as “another COVID slap in the face.” Who can explain that mentality?
It sounds to me like incompetent commissioners and pampered county employees can’t stand, or don’t want to obey rules that medical professionals say are needed for our nation’s health.
Why does this nation need medical experts when we have these described geniuses?
According to this article, my limited vocabulary will not allow me to have words strong enough to describe my extremely, low opinion of them. The only words I can come up with are completely incompetent, ignorant, dense, foolish, childish, out of touch, lacking, uncaring and no substance what so ever.
Maybe one of the commissioners is not in my described category.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville
Mental illness abounds
Most Correctional Units and prisons in America have clinical psychologists on their staff along with family doctors to handle everyday medical problems.
Just about all studies of the behavior of American prisoners points to the fact that three quarters of repeat offenders have an antisocial mental disorder which is almost impossible to treat, let alone cure.
Working in rural areas as a family doctor and surgeon the past 50 to 60 years, I have always been affiliated with the local prisons and correctional units. It is obvious to those of us who have treated mental illness of this sort on a daily basis that this field of health care has been highly neglected.
Just think about it. Could you tell someone that not only are they a dope addict or alcoholic or even a lunatic and need to be in jail until their illness is under complete control because otherwise they are likely to go out and kill somebody. And to top it off we were probably unable to have this conversation with the prison inmate until they have actually committed a murder, like the insane police officer who just choked to death with his knee a handcuffed suspect who was pleading for his life.
So my suggestion to all of you unlicensed doctors that want to abolish all police officers for the crimes of a few lunatics is that we at least do a better job of diagnosing and treating the mentally ill murderers and mass murderers, many of whom are homeless and roaming our streets, as well as the rare few that are hired by the police department (and even elected to office) before we fire all the dedicated and brave police men and women from all colors creeds and national origins.
Robert D. Piat
Winterville