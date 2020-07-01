Stop the testing! You are only scaring the public. It’s all political. Gov. Cuomo is not a family doctor, nor are any of the other talking heads.
What the tests demonstrate and nobody seems to say is that millions of young healthy immunocompetent individuals have developed an immune response following a COVID virus infection and now have IgM and IgG antibodies to ward off any future attacks.
Let’s just send them all back to work or go to school.
Of course there are all the people with hypertension and smokers who are scared to death and running to city hospitals for colds and the flu.
However out in the suburbs and rural areas where people are cared for by there family doctors the hospitals and families are doing just fine
I’ve checked. No need to panic. Unlock the doors. Get back to work!
Robert D. Piat, M.D.
Winterville
Racism revealed
So, Mr. Cleary (Public Forum, June 24), you “sane and sober folks” think another civil war is inevitable. Down in Wilmington, a few “sane and sober” police officers thought the same thing and “[couldn’t] wait” to “go out and start slaughtering” blacks. Maybe you can recruit them. I understand they now have plenty of time on their hands.
But Mr. Cleary may be no match for Mr. Watts (Public Forum, July 1), who repudiates claims that Greenville citizens remain racist with the revealing comment that “There was never a time before World War II when my grandmother did not have two or three minority citizens working in her house seven days a week. They were almost members of our family. Many other families can tell the same story.” I wonder which “minority citizen” got to say when it was “quittin’ time” at grandma’s house?
Tinsley E. Yarbrough
Greenville