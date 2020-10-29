CLINTON — Burgaw High School’s football team in 1960 did not win a football game, the senior campaign for Bob Lewis.
An injury put Lewis in the hospital for three weeks, and he could never understand how his estranged father never visited, despite his insistence to friends that “his son was going to play at Duke.”
Such was the beginning for a future prep coach who would go 333-153-6 (.683 ), capture 20 conference crowns, six state titles at three schools and be inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame two years ago.
These and other stories and tidbits can be found in “My Life,’ a 232-page autobiographical, self-published book that chronicles football in eastern North Carolina via his two stops at Clinton and tenures at East Bladen, Pender, Whiteville and Harrells Christian Academy.
Lewis grew up in Burgaw, a town of 2,000 people. In the late 50s. His prep team had a three-year record of 6-19-2.
More insult was added to injury during his senior season of 1960 when Wallace-Rose Hill beat Burgaw 88-0—still the Bulldogs’ highest score. Lewis swore he would settle the score, and did so 20 years later as his Pender Patriots walloped WRH 63-0.
Lewis’ love for the game never changed, and his work and enthusiasm got him a head coaching job at East Bladen in 1972.
The Eagles went to the East Region final the following season, beating Clinton along the way, where he taught middle school for two years.
EB rallied to tie Jamestown Ragsdale 16-16 to share the 2A title.
EB went 22-31-1 the next five seasons before busting out to 9-1 in 1979, a loss West Columbus kept them out of the state playoffs.
Lewis returned “home” by taking the head job at Pender, a school that replaced Burgaw and had five feeder middle schools as the county’s only high school.
The Pats went 8-2 in his first season, losing to James Kenan and Laney and whipping Clinton.
Five losing seasons followed before a coach told Lewis that there are some schools where a coach can “work his butt off and still not win.”
Pender’s basketball team had 15-20 year-round playoffs but the school had no gymnasium or weight-lifting classes.
He was an assistant at Clinton for three seasons before taking over as head football coach in 1988.
History awaited a coach who would send 29 players into the college ranks.
Lewis delivered the first state title to the Dark Horses in his second season in 1990.
Clinton captured back-to-back titles in 1996 and 1997, beating East Duplin in the East final, and again four years later.
He garnered his other state title trophy in 2006, leading Harrells Christian to an NCISAA eight-man crown.
“My Story” tells about the players, coaches and teams Lewis coached and faced during his career.
Some of the more interesting ones have ties to Duplin County.
A few of the narratives include:
• Lewis uses several pages to discuss longtime Wallace-Rose Hill coach Jack Holley, who he respected and only once had a serious qualm with. Holley’s son Battle, who now coaches East Duplin, and Lewis’ three sons often hung out and went camping together.
Jack Holley was the state’s all-time wins leader with a record of 412-96-9 (.806) for about 15 years until being passed by Murphy coach David Gentry last fall.
Holley and Lewis had plenty of common ground, including how they loved to run the football and how both insisted that weight training was the key to success.
• How Lewis came to resign his post at Clinton to take over at HCA, which gave him very good money, which the Clinton City Schools would not match.
“That was the hardest thing for me to do because I didn’t want to leave, but my mother always said, ‘There is a reason for everything.’ I walked away from a team that would win the state championship in 2005.” Former Hobbton coach Steve Mallard led the Dark Horses to the title.
• About how Lewis “felt HCA made me a better person and I will always tell people what a fabulous institution it is.”
He came to HCA skeptical but guided two of his three teams to state title berths.
• About his return to Clinton after three seasons at Whiteville, and about the struggles at Clinton from 2010 to 2013 (17-28) before breaking out with a 9-1 mark in 2014 that featured a win over WRH, which won a 1AA state title that season.
• Lewis also openly complained about Clinton’s loss to Bunn in the East Region finals in 2015, and the trouble he had with key players the following season. The Horses went 13-1 but it was a troublesome season nonetheless.
Lewis goes on at great length about the referees’ calls in Bunn.
“Those officials, especially the referee, took the game away from us,” he writes. “It was the biggest debacle of officiating I’ve ever seen.”
• Also in that picture box were losses to East Duplin and WRH in 2017 when Clinton went 6-6. He retired after that season.
“A former player told me that I wasn’t as tough as I had been in the past, and he was right.”
Lewis said the book was originally intended to “write a manuscript to be passed along to his children and grandchildren ... As I wrote it I realized that I was not only writing about my life, but also about the history of five schools.
“It became much bigger than I realized.”
Lewis’ teams made three other state finals appearances, and he writes in great detail about his former assistant coaches and players, some of which were not flattering or light-hearted.
One example was when former player, Herbert Dixon, was shot and killed while at a club in 2004.
“Herbert was a fine young man who had never been in any trouble, and when the autopsy was done, it showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.”
Lewis was convinced the NC A&T star would have played in the NFL.
He also describes how he felt after his mother told his father, who was an alcoholic, to leave.
Coincidentally, Lewis became a “father” to hundreds of prep players and a role model for coaches across the state.
Lewis found his fix around high school football.
“I love being called a coach, and I hope that in some way, I was able to have an influence on the young men who I came in contact with,” he said.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com