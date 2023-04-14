Thank you, Tennessee. You have taken the spotlight off North Carolina in expelling two Black Representatives from the floor of your legislature. Elected Representatives. Young articulate Black men. And for a peaceful protest against gun violence that killed six people in your state. Three of them, nine-year-olds. We watched your antics and heard the voices of those ejected and realized that this is what happens if you are white and carry the big stick.

North Carolina owns stories … Madison Cawthon, Mark Meadows, Mark Robinson, HB2, and a recent law loosening gun control. We also own the stories of John Edwards and Cal Cunningham who skulked off the stage under the weight of their indiscretions. We own the Tricia Cotham bait and switch debacle. So many stories. Too many headlines.