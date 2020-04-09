As students and educators transition to learning from home, we invite them and their families to visit Farmville Public Library’s website and social media pages for a variety of services and online resources.
The library’s physical collection can be searched through the online catalog and curbside pick-up is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Library staff is available to assist with research questions. You can submit a question by phone, email or through the library’s Facebook or Instagram page.
The library’s website also hosts free educational and entertaining resources which can be accessed from any device with an Internet connection using a K-12 Student ID or Farmville Public Library Card.
Educational Support and Resources: The library provides access to a wide range of online databases to aid students with their research and homework needs.
NCLive provides high quality materials for students; age appropriate databases can be searched under the Homework Help section.
For children from preschool through early elementary, DK Find Out! is a kid friendly general interest site with fun facts, quizzes, games and activities on a wide variety of topics.
NCPedia is the first place for all things North Carolina, including its history, people, government and educational institutions.
Films on Demand: Thousands of high-quality videos are available on business & economics, health & medicine, humanities & social sciences and science & mathematics, as well as travel and fitness programming, home and how-to videos, indie films and popular music performances. It includes Oscar, Emmy and Peabody award-winning documentaries, interviews, instructional and vocational training videos, historical speeches and newsreels.
NC Kids Digital Library: Borrow and read 28,000+ free ebooks, audiobooks, streaming videos and magazines from your library using your phone or tablet. Just download Libby, by Overdrive from the App store on your favorite device to get started. You can also watch some of your favorite children’s picture books come to life with NC Kids. Choose from 300 videos to watch in your browser or on the Overdrive app.
Story Times: Story times are being offered online. Please check social media for dates and time.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library: Register your child online for this service providing a free book each month from birth up until 5 years old. These high-quality books are chosen by experts in the education and writing field and are selected based on the child’s age.
Student Access Project: This account allows every Pitt County Schools student to use their student ID number instead of a traditional library card. Library staff will look up the account number for students who don’t know their ID. For resources that require a pin number, students can use the last four digits of their student ID number as their pin.