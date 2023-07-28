Lib Campbell Mug Shot

Lib Campbell

If you drive south on Interstate 95, you will cross over Lake Hartwell in Georgia. In Hartwell, Ga., a man has put a sign in the front of his little church that reads, “The tired, the poor, the huddled masses. Welcome Home.”

Allison Miller, in the Washington Post, writes the story of Mount Hebron Baptist Church and a revival that is going on there. The pastor, Grant Myerholtz, preaches a message of love, welcome and unconditional grace. Pastor Myerholtz talks about the radical shift in his preaching and his ministry after reading Brennan Manning’s book, “The Ragamuffin Gospel.”

  