Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon today in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Community shred
The Pitt County Council on Aging is hosting a community shred event from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. There is a limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation. The following classes and programs are coming up at the center. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
The Blood Connection will collect blood 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and make a monetary donation to the home delivered meals program for every pint collected.
Police Academy will be offered by the Greenville Police Department 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Seating is limited.
Oil painting class 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Cost is $60.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Road to Resources: Assistive Technology 3-4 p.m. May 17.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Jewelry class will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Community Cookout
United Social Club will hold its annual community cookout from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2419 Carmon St., Winterville. The free event will offer music, bounce houses, games, food and drinks. It’s open to the public.
Derby Dash Bash
Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program will host its Derby Dash Bash fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Barn at St. Andrews. The event will feature cocktails, dinner, games, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, a Derby Day Hat Contest and a viewing of the 147th Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $85 per person. Call 752-0153 or visit www.rhrnc.com. The auction is also available online. Visit 32auctions.com/DerbyDash2021.
Outdoor Concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Concert Choir will perform Rutter’s Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children’s Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The even is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through May 1. The market will be open 8-1 Thursday-Saturday starting Thursday.