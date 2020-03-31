Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Drive-through breakfast
GNC and GK Café have partnered to put on a charity drive-through breakfast on 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at GK Café 3197 E. 10th St., featuring pancakes, sausage and GK’s Famous Barry Chicken Breakfast. Dishes are $8. Proceeds and additional donations will go to the Holly Hill FWB Church & Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1558491700983546/
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone. Call 752-1717 for assistance. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. Several events are scheduled for April and May:
Virtual Dementia Tour: Come and experience what it is like to live with dementia 1-4 p.m. on April 22 at 4551 County Home Road. Tours take approximately 20 minutes. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Community Shred Event 10 a.m.-noon on May 4 at 4551 County Home Road.
Walk with Ease class, a walking program for individuals with arthritis and other health conditions, 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 12-June 18. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register
The Dementia Care Rotation Station 1 p.m. on May 5. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Special Olympics
In response to the cancellation of all in-person events and programming through May 31, Special Olympics North Carolina is providing online resources to help athletes continue working on their fitness, nutrition and health at home. The Fit 5 Guide is based on three simple goals of exercising five days a week, eating five fruits and vegetables per day and drinking five water bottles daily. Additional resources include health trackers, tips for managing stress and virtual classes. Visit the recourse page (https://sonc.net/protected-preparing-and-responding-to-covid-19/) and click the Fitness & Nutrition Bar for the Fit 5 Guide.
GREAT Buses changes
The GREAT Bus system has modified transit operations. Routes 1, 2, and 3 will suspend service until further notice. Routes 4, 5 and 6 will operate with both time and route alterations. Hours of service are now 6:25 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday service is 9:25 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buses in operation will continue to be cleaned/sterilized twice daily.
Route 4 will continue to provide access to the government operations buildings but will no longer provide service along First, Fifth and Brownlea Drive. Route 4 will continue to serve the VA Clinic.
Route 5 will continue to provide access to various supermarkets while primarily operating along 10th Street. This route will not travel south of Moseley Drive.
Route 6 will continue to provide access to the medical facilities and supermarkets. This route will no travel south of Mall Drive/Memorial Drive intersection.
All access onto or off of the city buses will be from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
The system also will convert to a fare-free operation during this service change.
City of Greenville changes
All city public meetings are canceled through April 10 except for the City Council meetings on April 6 and April 9, which will be conducted by electronic means. Recreation and Parks facilities are closed, including playgrounds and shelters. All city greenways and large green spaces remain open except Riverpark North.