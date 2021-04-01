Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder at 7 p.m. on April 14. Pitt (1708-78), First Earl of Chatham, twice prime minister of Britain and reputed friend of the colonists is namesake of Pitt County. Jenks’ talk is part of the society’s celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County’s history. Jenks is an associate professor in the ECU History Department who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. on April 24 beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donations will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Holy Week events
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host mobile communion from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, followed by a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be open from noon-3 p.m. on Friday for meditation. An indoor/outdoor service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.
Easter service
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will have its Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The church will host a grand opening for its Christian gift shop at 10 a.m. on Friday. Face coverings are required. Call 717-2460 or email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Drive-in Easter
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday for Easter. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. To participate via conference call, dial 646-558-8656. The meeting identification number is 247 148 6312.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes April-June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are scheduled on April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Vist atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Virtual concerts
The East Carolina University School of Music will present virtual concerts at 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 12 and 19. The first will feature Matthew Driscoll, trombone, Elliot Frank, guitar, and Catherine H. Garner, piano, performing works by Paul Hindemith, Barney Childs, Nicola Ferro, Sigismond Stojowski as well as a premiere performance of Zach Zubow’s duo for trombone and guitar. The second features faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello. The third will feature ECU String Chamber Music concert. Each event will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.