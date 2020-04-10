Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Food banks
Many food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said, “Please consider a financial contribution or a donation of shelf-stable foods to your local food bank.” Also, Crisis Cleanup, which normally helps coordinate cleanup services after storms, is now coordinating meal delivery for senior citizens and others at high risk, Sprayberry said. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Greenville Museum of Art
The museum is closed until further notice. Staff will use the time to clean. The museum is challenging Twitter followers to use items from their homes to recreate a famous artwork, photograph it, then post it and tag them at @ncgmoa. Use the hashtags, #famousart #challenge and #famouspaintingchallenge.
Kings of Q
The 2020 Kings of Q Barbecue Cook-off and Festival scheduled for May 15-16 in downtown Ayden has been canceled out of concern for the health and safety of participants and visitors, according to Stephen Smith, planning director for the town. “We understand the impact this has on our amazing cook teams, our generous sponsors, wonderful vendors and dedicated volunteers. Thank you all for your tireless work in supporting the Kings of Q.”
School changes
Pitt County Schools has announced it will continue to observe spring break April 10-17. No remote instruction will be provided during the break. Meal distribution will be affected. Two lunches and one breakfast will be delivered on April 9. There will be no distribution April 10-13. Pick up and delivery will resume on April 14. The system reported it has served about 193,000 meals since March 16 for children ages 1-18.
No decision has been made about graduation ceremonies at this time, the system announced. “We are facing the same dilemmas with events like graduation. Currently, since school has only been officially closed until May 15th, we have not made any official decisions to reschedule or cancel graduation,” an announcement said. “We are certainly having conversations about what it will look like and we will be keeping everyone informed.”
NAMI changes
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Pitt County has canceled its April 12 meeting. An announcement about May will be made at a later date. Call 902-6264 if you have questions. The Family and Friends Seminar scheduled for April 25 also has been canceled and will be held at a future date. Anyone who has signed up to attend will be notified of the new date. Watch the paper for future meetings.
GIHS-Eppes reunion canceled
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes High Alumni Association Board of Directors announced it must cancel the 41st school reunion slated for July 3-5 in Greenville. The organization is supporting the national, state and county health emergency guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Alumni, families and community supporters are urged to follow health guidelines, occupancy limits and other recommended practices for the welfare of all citizens. Contact James Harper Jr., national president, at 202-577-9034 or email: gi.cmeppesalumniassoc@gmail.com.