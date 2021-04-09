Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. It is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications including cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required; however, face masks are required. The event will provide drive-through service only. Visit www.medassist.org.
Vaccine clinic
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department. CDC guidelines will be followed. All participants must register at www.mycmbcnc.org. Follow the directional signs and designated persons. Call (252) 752-4156 for more information.
Fascinating Fungi
Dr. Claude Robey will present “Fascinating Fungi,” a slide show and discussion about mushroom studies and foraging during the month Cypress Group Sierra Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Mushrooms are the “ultimate recyclers” because they can convert byproducts and waste from other agricultural sectors. Dr. Robey is a retired endocrinologist, originally from France. She would like to connect with fellow mycophiles for foraging or for possibly creating a Mycology Club in eastern North Carolina. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for more information and to join the Zoom meeting.
Bites on the Bridge
The City of Greenville will host Bites on the Bridge from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the pedestrian bridge at Town Common, 101 E. First St. There will be food trucks, along with new features including live music and a beer garden. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Star party
North Carolina Museum of Natural Science at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane Grifton, will host a night of stargazing and activities from 8-10 p.m. Friday during the 2021 North Carolina Science Festival’s Statewide Star Party. This year’s event will focus on the moon and Mars, with telescope viewings and games and activities that explore the nature of these worlds. All in-person programs follow current state and federal health guidelines related to COVID-19. Visit atimeforscience.org to register or for more information.
Jazz festival
The Dr. Billy Taylor Jazz Festival will be held as a virtual event on April 24. It will include a jazz discussion featuring Carl Allen and Benny Green at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring performances by the ECU Jazz Ensemble, Dr. Billy Taylor Combo and special guest Sean Jones, trumpet at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed at http://livemusic.ecu.edu, or audience members may watch on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98514591591 with the meeting ID 985 1459 1591.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Pitt (1708-78), First Earl of Chatham, twice prime minister of Britain and reputed friend of the colonists is namesake of Pitt County. Jenks' talk is part of the society's celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County's history. Jenks is an associate professor in the ECU History Department who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the "Events" tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.