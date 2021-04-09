Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.