Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. today. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Sisters in Hate
Journalist Seyward Darby will discuss her recent book, “Sisters in Hate: American Women on the Front Lines of White Nationalism” at 7:30 p.m. today during an online presentation co-sponsored by ECU’s Gender Studies Program, Ethnic Studies Program, and HCAS Council on Anti-Racism & Equity. The book focuses on the contributions of women to white nationalism. Darby is the editor-in-chief of The Atavist Magazine. Access the presentation at bit.ly/3uhmAqe
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present a virtual lecture, “Quilt Stories,” by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at NC Museum of History, at 7 p.m. April 22. The virtual lecture is free but registration is required. Visit the Facebook page for Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Outdoor Living Tour
The PCC Foundation is hosting The Down East Outdoor Living Tour and ‘Chair-ity’ auction 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside the greenhouse and in the parking lot on Reedy Branch Road. All chairs have been designed and donated by members of the community and may be purchased through mobile bidding. The PCC Horticulture Technology Department will be hosting a plant sale. Maps will be provided. Tickets are $30 at www.pittccfoundation.com/pcc-events/outdoor-living-tour.
Free rabies clinic
Greenville Animal Protective Services will host a free rabies vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Third Street Education Center, 600 W. Third St. Social distancing and masks will be required. Please ensure all dogs are leashed and cats and ferrets are in carriers. Bring some form of ID.
Vaccine clinic
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department. CDC guidelines will be followed. All participants must register at www.mycmbcnc.org. Follow the directional signs and designated persons. Call (252) 752-4156 for more information.
Outdoor Concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at The Memorial Baptist Church. Concert Choir will perform Rutter’s Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children’s Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The event is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Bites on the Bridge
The City of Greenville will host Bites on the Bridge from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the pedestrian bridge at Town Common, 101 E. First St. There will be food trucks, along with new features including live music and a beer garden. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Star party
North Carolina Museum of Natural Science at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane Grifton, will host a night of stargazing and activities from 8-10 p.m. Friday during the 2021 North Carolina Science Festival’s Statewide Star Party. This year’s event will focus on the moon and Mars, with telescope viewings and games and activities that explore the nature of these worlds. All in-person programs follow current state and federal health guidelines related to COVID-19. Visit atimeforscience.org to register or for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.