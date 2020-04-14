Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities food pantries is reopening its food bank in Greenville and other cities this week after suspending operations on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While service was suspended, Catholic Charities staff worked with a pandemic expert to ensure staff and volunteers ensure social distancing measures, educate staff and volunteers on safety procedures, limit face to face interactions and establish cleaning protocols. A news release said food pantry services will rejoin the other Catholic Charities core programs which continued throughout the pandemic, including Disaster Services, Immigration Services, and Services in Support of the Family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Due to recent job losses additional women and children may now be eligible. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
School meals
Pitt County Schools will continue to observe spring break through April 17. No remote instruction will be provided during the break. Meal distribution will be affected. Pick up service for meals will be suspended until April 20, but bus delivery to select sites will resume on Today. The system reported it has served more than 200,000 meals since March 16 for children ages 1-18. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. These resources are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Virtual town hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith, D-Pitt, will hold a virtual town hall on the local impact of COVID-19 crisis and its effects locally 7-8 p.m. on April 16. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, state Sen. Don Davis, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum and others are scheduled to participate. The meeting will be available on Zoom and on Facebook Live via Rep. Smith’s page. Visitors may use comment section to ask questions or submit them in advance at https://forms.gle/q5vrb8tb932XY1x8A.