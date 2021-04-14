Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder, namesake of Pitt County, at 7 p.m. today. Jenks’ talk is part of the society’s celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County’s history. He is an associate professor at ECU who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the “Events” tab at pittcounty historicalsociety.com.
Vaccine clinic
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. All participants must register at www.mycmbcnc.org. Follow the directional signs and designated persons. Call 752-4156 for more information.
Emerge classes
Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s next session of spring classes will begin the week of April 20. Emerge offers weekly daytime and evening classes in painting, pottery and jewelry. Emerge is located at 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947 for additional information. The gallery is open 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. It is open to anyone 18 or older needing over-the-counter medications. The event will provide drive-through service only. Facemasks are required. Visit www.medassist.org.
Bites on the Bridge
The City of Greenville will host Bites on the Bridge from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the pedestrian bridge at Town Common, 101 E. First St. There will be food trucks, along with new features including live music and a beer garden. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
GMOA exhibition
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host the ECU bachelor of fine arts printmaking exhibition through Friday in the West Wing Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. today.
Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. April 21.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
{ul}{li}ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., today.{/li}{li}Farmville United Methodist Church, 4588 W. Church St, noon-4 p.m., Sunday.{/li}{li}St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 1-6 p.m., Tuesday. {/li}{li}Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., April 28.{/li}{/ul}
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.