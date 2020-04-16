Garbage pickup
Greenville’s Public Works Department on Monday will begin collecting solid waste on more than 40 streets that had been served on Tuesdays. The change from Tuesday to Mondays is an attempt to better balance the number of addresses it services each day, the city announced. The change will have no impact on service any other day of the week. The list of streets impacted follows in alphabetical order. Unless street numbers are specified, the change applies to the entirety of the street.
Now serviced each Monday: Abel Street, Ames Street, Ashland Park, Beatty Street, Belle Gray Place, Beunavista Lane, Bluewillow Way, Bradley Street, Copperfield Road, Dickinson Avenue (3355), Garland Street, Gooden Place, Griffin Street, Harris Street, Harvey Drive, Henry Street, Hooker Road (314, 402, 404), Howell Street (600A-E, 603, 604, 608, 611, 612, 613, 706, 805, 807, 900, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, 907, 908, 909, 910, 911, 912, 913, 914), Ione Street, Kari Blue Lane, Kennedy Circle, Larkspur Lane, Lena Lane, May Street, Merriewood Lane, North Sylvan Drive, Noah Court, Norcott Circle, Norris Street, Pendleton Street, Perkins Street, Pittman Drive, Ruth Court, South Memorial Drive (2401, 2410, 2501, 2505, 2507, 2509, 2511, 2517, 2519, 2521, 2523, 2529, 2541), South Skinner Street, South Sylvan Drive, Star Hill Farm Road, Sunset Avenue (2500, 2502, 2504, 2506, 2512, 2514, 2516, 2518, 2520, 2530, 2532, 2534, 2536), Truman Street, West Arlington Boulevard (806, 900, 902, 904, 906, 1000, 1002, 1004, 1006, 1008), Willette Drive, Williams Road (2903, 2905, 2909, 2911) and Wyatt Street (601A-B, 701, 703).
WIC expands
Due to a low inventory of WIC-eligible foods at many grocery stores, the Women, Infant and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) is now allowing COVID-19 waivers to expand options for certain foods. This expansion will be offered through May 31. Included in the COVID-19 waiver are expanded choices for bread, milk and yogurt. Choices also have been expanded for cheeses and eggs now approved as WIC foods. Services for both new and current participants are available by phone. For more information or to apply call 902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are now available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids.
The kits will be available on an ongoing basis, but there may be a greater need for them during the COVID-19 crisis, a news release said.
Individuals may voluntarily request a kit if they are at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose; are the family member or friend of a person at risk; are in the position to assist a person who is at risk.
Kits include: a two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray; related nasal supplies; educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose.
No appointment is needed for this service. Kits are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. However, due to a limited supply kept in stock, call 902-2305 to ensure availability.