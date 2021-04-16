Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Star party
North Carolina Museum of Natural Science at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane Grifton, will host a night of stargazing and activities from 8-10 p.m. today during the 2021 North Carolina Science Festival’s Statewide Star Party. This year’s event will focus on the moon and Mars, with telescope viewings and games and activities that explore the nature of these worlds. All in-person programs follow current state and federal health guidelines related to COVID-19. Visit atimeforscience.org to register or for more information.
Spring sale
A Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to benefit the home-delivered meals program. More than 40 vendors are expected to participate. The event will feature plants, home décor, jewelry, kitchen textiles and more.
Chair-ity Auction
The PCC Foundation is hosting The Down East Outdoor Living Tour and Chair-ity Auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside the greenhouse and in the parking lot on Reedy Branch Road. Auction items will be on display outside of the greenhouse. They may be purchased through mobile bidding. All chairs have been designed and donated by members of the community. The PCC Horticulture Technology Department will be hosting a plant sale at the greenhouse. Maps will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets and more information are at www.pittccfoundation.com/pcc-events/outdoor-living-tour.
Rabies clinic
Greenville Animal Protective Services will host a free rabies vaccination clinic noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Third Street Education Center, 600 W. Third St. Social distancing and masks will be required. Please ensure all dogs are leashed and cats and ferrets are in carriers. Bring some form of ID.
COVID test kits
Philippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 Virginia St., Simpson, will distribute free COVID-19 home test kits to Pitt County households 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 24. Call 252-916-6409.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will distribute the kits to households 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Call 756-4869, Ext. 207.
New Dimension Community Church, 1700 W. Sixth St., will distribute the kits 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Test kits also are available from the Pitt County Health Department by visiting www.covidtestpittcounty.org.
Run the River
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and Fleet Feet will host Run the River, a primitive trail run, at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The event will permit 42 runners per start time. Three-mile and 5-mile loop options are available. Masking is required when not running course. The event is free but preregistration is required. Visit https://webtrac.greenvilleNC.gov or call 329-4041.
Vaccine clinic
A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place at Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 Virginia St., Simpson 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or until supplies run out. It’s open to everyone 18 and older. To save your spot, call or text 507-0588.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Call 439-2939.