Kennedy visit: ECU history professor John Tucker will give a presentation on U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy’s campaign appearance at East Carolina College on Sept. 17, 1960, during an online event hosted by the Pitt County and Winterville historical societies. The free presentation is 7-8:30 p.m. on April 27. The webinar will feature archival photographs two brief home-movie recordings and audio of Kennedy’s remarks to provide a visually rich recreation of the stop and unique glimpses of Greenville as it was on that Saturday morning. Register through the Events tab of the PCHS website at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Greener gardens
The Pitt County Agriculture Center Arboretum will off the program “Five Ways to Go Green in your Garden” in celebration of Earth Day from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. The workshop in the ag center auditorium, 403 Government Circle, will offer simple steps to create a greener garden from planting selection to turf alternatives. Register through Eventbrite or call (252) 902-1701. There is a $5 fee.
Bandorama
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual Bandorama concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature performances by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Symphonic and Concert Bands. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present a free virtual presentation of “Quilt Stories” by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at N.C. Museum of History, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Go on a storytelling journey through a century of quilts (1865–1965) made by regular folks using the materials they had available. Visit the facebook page for Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Emerge classes
Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s next session of spring classes will begin Tuesday. Emerge, 404 S. Evans St., offers weekly daytime and evening classes in painting, pottery and jewelry. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947 for additional information. The gallery is open 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will be held at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. and is open to anyone needing over-the-counter medications including cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years. The event will provide drive-through service only. Facemasks will be required. Visit www.medassist.org.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39 will resume its monthly meetings starting 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third Tuesday going forward. Dinner will be provided by the auxiliary and a 50/50 drawing will be held. Call 717-5040 and leave a message to RSVP and visit the Post 39 Facebook page for more information.
Jazz festival
The Dr. Billy Taylor Jazz Festival will be held as a virtual event on starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. It will include a jazz discussion featuring Carl Allen and Benny Green at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring performances by the ECU Jazz Ensemble, Dr. Billy Taylor Combo and special guest Sean Jones on trumpet at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed at http://livemusic.ecu.edu, or audience members may watch on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98514591591 with the meeting ID 985 1459 1591.