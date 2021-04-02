Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Spring break school meals
Pitt County Schools will be closed for spring break from April 2- 9. School Nutrition Services will have free meals available for pickup for ages 18 and younger on Saturday, April 3, Tuesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 8. Meal pickup locations and times are: Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50-10:35 a.m.; Eastern Elementary, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wellcome Middle, 11 a.m.-noon; A.G. Cox, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Farmville Middle, 1-1:30 p.m. Families may pick up meals from any of the five sites, with meals for two days available on each pickup date. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Stations of the Passion
St. Timothy Episcopal Church will host an outdoor Stations of the Passion from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today on the church campus, 107 Louis St., Greenville.
Holy Week events
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will open its sanctuary from noon-3 p.m. today for meditation. An indoor/outdoor service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Easter service
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will have its Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 4. The church will host a grand opening for its Christian gift shop at 10 a.m. April 2. Face coverings are required. Call 717-2460 or email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Drive-in Easter
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. April 4 for Easter. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. To participate via conference call, dial 646-558-8656. The meeting identification number is 247 148 6312.
Revival services
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will have revival services at 7 p.m. April 11-16. The Rev. Rick Downing will be guest evangelist. Child care will be provided.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Boneyard Harley Davidson, 2300 Elaines Way, Winterville, 11 a.m.to 3 p.m., April 3.
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 5.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., April 11.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 14
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
