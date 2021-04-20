Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required but facemasks are. The event will provide drive-through service only. Visit www.medassist.org. Previous entries for the event reported the date incorrectly.
Community Health Event
Vidant Health and NC Civil will host a Community Health Event from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday at American Legion Post 160 and The Dream Park, 1700 Chestnut St. The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, health information, health screenings, advanced care planning, organ donation information and a free lunch provided by Vidant and Sodexo. Lunch is noon to 2 p.m. while supplies last and the vaccine clinic for anyone 16 and up is 1-4 p.m. Vidant encourages those interested to make an appointment by calling 252-847-8000 or visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate although anyone 18 or older may walk up.
Greener gardens
The Pitt County Agriculture Center Arboretum will off the program "Five Ways to Go Green in your Garden" in celebration of Earth Day from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. The workshop in the ag center auditorium, 403 Government Circle, will offer simple steps to create a greener garden from planting selection to turf alternatives. Register through Eventbrite or call (252) 902-1701. There is a $5 fee.
COVID test kits
- Philippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 Virginia St., Simpson, will distribute free COVID-19 home test kits to Pitt County households 6-8:30 p.m. today and and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 252-916-6409.
- Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will distribute the kits to households 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Call 756-4869, Ext. 207.
- Test kits are available from the Pitt County Health Department by visiting www.covidtestpittcounty.org.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host a Fine Arts Celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The garden-party themed celebration will include two in-person events, along with a virtual auction and drawing. Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for others. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Bandorama
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual Bandorama concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature performances by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Symphonic and Concert Bands at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present "Quilt Stories" by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at NC Museum of History, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The virtual lecture is free but registration is required. Visit the museum's facebook page to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Jazz festival
The Dr. Billy Taylor Jazz Festival will be held as a virtual event on Saturday. It will include a jazz discussion featuring Carl Allen and Benny Green at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring performances by the ECU Jazz Ensemble, Dr. Billy Taylor Combo and special guest Sean Jones, trumpet at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. Call 252-753-2424.