Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Spring Open House
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host a Spring Open House from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. Call 753-2424.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present a free presentation of “Quilt Stories” by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at NC Museum of History, at 7 p.m. today. Visit the facebook page for Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Greener gardens
The Pitt County Agriculture Center Arboretum will off the program “Five Ways to Go Green in your Garden” in celebration of Earth Day from 10-11 a.m. today. The workshop in the ag center auditorium, 403 Government Circle, will offer simple steps to create a greener garden from planting selection to turf alternatives. Register through Eventbrite or call 902-1701. There is a $5 fee.
Bandorama
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual Bandorama concert at 7:30 p.m. today. The event will feature performances by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Symphonic and Concert Bands. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
DSS assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services currently is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Eyesight presentation
North Carolina Reading Service is holding a webinar called “Vision Aware: Sight Issues We Face As We Mature” from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The presentation will offer information on the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases. Go to ncreadingservice.org and click on “Events” to register or call 919-832-5138. NCRS is Raleigh-based nonprofit serving the blind and print-impaired community since 1983.
Orthodox Easter
Holy Cross/Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 5799 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, will host a Palm Sunday service beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday with Orthros, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Unction will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Vespers of Apokathilosis at 3 p.m. April 30, a Service of Lamentations at 6 p.m. April 30, Orthros of the Resurrection at 11 p.m. May 1 and Resurrection Service and Divine Liturgy, 11:45 p.m. May 1.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon April 30 in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program focuses on the importance of expert care, how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. Visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.