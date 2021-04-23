Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host a Fine Arts Celebration from 6-9 p.m. today and Saturday. The garden-party themed celebration will include two in-person events, along with a virtual auction and drawing. Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for others.Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Community Health Event
Vidant Health and NC Civil will host a Community Health Event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 160 and The Dream Park, 1700 Chestnut St. It will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, health information, health screenings, advanced care planning, organ donation information and a free lunch provided by Vidant and Sodexo. Lunch is noon to 2 p.m. while supplies last and the vaccine clinic for anyone 16 and up is 1-4 p.m. Vidant encourages those interested to make an appointment by calling 847-8000 or visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate, although anyone 18 or older may walk up.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and is open to anyone needing over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required; however, facemasks are required to participate. The event will provide drive-through service only. Visit www.medassist.org.
Jazz festival
The Dr. Billy Taylor Jazz Festival will be held as a virtual event on Saturday. It will include a jazz discussion featuring Carl Allen and Benny Green at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring performances by the ECU Jazz Ensemble, Dr. Billy Taylor Combo and special guest Sean Jones, trumpet at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed at http://livemusic.ecu.edu, or at https://zoom.us/j/98514591591 with the meeting ID 985 1459 1591.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co. and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donations will be accepted for the purchase of a bike tool stand at the library.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep through Saturday. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 439-2939.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Summer hours will resume May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.