A great big BYH to the nonprofit Love A Sea Turtle organization. You have built and continued to manage two working gardens in once-blighted areas of the Grid. Your well-maintained gardens have not gone unnoticed by us daily walkers on the greenway next to the Tar River. Keep up the great work.
Have mercy! Now we’ve got talk of an indoor practice facility for the ECU football team. It is being bandied about as an excuse for our six-year losing record. How can we build an indoor practice facility when we cannot even pay our bills? Our athletic budget deficit is a closely guarded secret and no mortal beings know exactly how bad it is. And we know we are not supposed to ask. woke yet?
President Joe Biden promised 100 million vaccines administered in his first 100 days in office. Not only did he keep his word, he knocked it out of the park at 200 million vaccines and 50 percent of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine. Promise made, promise kept.
Bless the heart and legs of the Farmville bicycle man who put his pedals where his mouth is and just rode 1,200 miles on a bicycle with camping gear in North Carolina to promote connected greenways. You are an inspiration to us all and your work is making the world a better place for everyone to enjoy. Well done, sir.
Once the COVID restrictions are lifted will we get back to worrying about global warming? I have missed seeing that Greta girl and her pigtails. How about Al Gore? Is Al still with Larry David’s wife? I guess that the global warming business must flame the fires of passion.
Some people feel that in the new political climate they are not entitled to their opinion if that opinion varies with the liberal viewpoint. That may well be true but just wait until you are married. Her family will view your opinion as lower than a tick that crawls on a sow’s belly. Having your opinion scoffed at is good training for marital bliss.
BYH to the reader who proposes that the incompetent Biden administration is stellar and highly competent compared to the previous administration. Recommended reading for you is the best seller “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweitzer. Then you will learn how corrupt and incompetent this group of politicians is. Perhaps then you will stop drinking the Kool-Aid.
Bless our hearts, there will always be an element of people who will look for any excuse to riot, loot the beer stores and steal TVs regardless of the verdict. They want stuff, not justice.
BYH, we forget that waking up each day is the first thing we should be thankful for.
