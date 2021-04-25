Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Derby Dash Bash
Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program will host its Derby Dash Bash fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Barn at St. Andrews. The event will feature cocktails, dinner, games, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, a Derby Day Hat Contest and a viewing of the 147th Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $85 per person. Call 752-0153 or visit www.rhrnc.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. today. Admission is free but donations are welcomed. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricaland artssociety.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Orthodox Easter
Holy Cross/Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 5799 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, will host a Palm Sunday service today, beginning at 9 a.m. with Orthros, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Unction will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Vespers of Apokathilosis at 3 p.m. Friday, a Service of Lamentations at 6 p.m. April 30, Orthros of the Resurrection at 11 p.m. Saturday and Resurrection Service and Divine Liturgy, 11:45 p.m.
Eyesight presentation
North Carolina Reading Service is holding a webinar called “Vision Aware: Sight Issues We Face As We Mature” from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The presentation will offer information on the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment. Go to ncreadingservice.org and click on “Events” to register or call 919-832-5138.
Kennedy visit
ECU history professor John Tucker will give a presentation on U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy’s campaign appearance at East Carolina College on Sept. 17, 1960, during an online event hosted by the Pitt County and Winterville historical societies. The free presentation is 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The webinar will feature archival photographs two brief home-movie recordings and audio of Kennedy’s remarks. Register through the Events tab of the PCHS website at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Outdoor Concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on May 2 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The Concert Choir will perform Rutter’s Gloria and other selections with the orchestra. The Children’s Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The event is free. Bring a chair.
Art Exhibition
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., is hosting the ECU School of Art and Design Senior Student Exhibition featuring Danielle Boyd, Madison Groom, Madison Gurley and Emily Thomas through Thursday. The gallery hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com.