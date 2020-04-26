Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.