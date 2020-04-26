GREAT Bus changes
The City of Greenville is making further alterations to the GREAT Bus system. Saturday service to Route 4 will be suspended indefinitely. Route 4 will run as usual Monday through Friday. Routes 5 and 6 will continue in their current configuration. Routes 1, 2, and 3 remain suspended all days of the week.
Additionally, buses have been signed to indicate a limit of 19 passengers per bus at one time. Passengers are to enter from the rear door and remain behind the red line six feet behind the driver at all times.
At this time, riders are strongly encouraged to wear protective face masks. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or sore throat, you are asked to not ride the bus for the safety of the drivers and other passengers.
Daily disinfecting of the buses continues. This action is occurring each day at noon, during which time passengers are required to wait outside the bus. This process takes approximately 10 minutes.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Food assistance
Many food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said. “Please consider a financial contribution or a donation of shelf-stable foods to your local food bank,” he said. Also, Crisis Cleanup, which normally helps coordinate cleanup services after storms, is now coordinating meal delivery for senior citizens and others at high risk, Sprayberry said. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Shelter assistance
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., has altered its schedule but is open for the homeless. The center, which has about 50 residents, is seeking groups or individuals to donate bag lunches. Call Kimberly Pontarelli or Charles Young at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunity shelter.org or cyoung@greenville communityshelter.org. Donations are tax-deductible
Library offerings
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalogue of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual story times are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.