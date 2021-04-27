Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Kennedy visit
ECU history professor John Tucker will give a presentation on U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy’s campaign appearance at East Carolina College on Sept. 17, 1960, during an online event hosted by the Pitt County and Winterville historical societies. The free presentation is 7-8:30 p.m. on April 27. The webinar will feature archival photographs two brief home-movie recordings and audio of Kennedy’s remarks to provide a visually rich recreation of the stop and unique glimpses of Greenville as it was on that Saturday morning. Register through the Events tab of the PCHS website at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 30, in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Eyesight presentation
North Carolina Reading Service is holding a webinar called “Vision Aware: Sight Issues We Face As We Mature” from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The presentation will offer information on the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases. Go to ncreadingservice.org and click on “Events” to register or call 919-832-5138. NCRS is Raleigh-based nonprofit serving the blind and print-impaired community since 1983.
LIFT classes
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together — LIFT — an 8-week, group-based strength training program will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4-June 24. The online classes are offered through the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to help participants improve their strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. Classes will be recorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict. Visit go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities to register and learn more.
DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities’. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by Friday. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
