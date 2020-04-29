GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church will offer a series of GriefShare meetings online beginning today. Griefshare is a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register, visit www.griefshare.org or call 756-6485.
State seeks stories
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect the experiences of North Carolina citizens, officials, organizations, businesses and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials to help tell the stories of North Carolinians during this time in history. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment (particularly items manufactured in North Carolina); items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone at 752-1717. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. The organization has scheduled a community shred event for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29, at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
GREAT Bus changes
The City of Greenville is making further alterations to the GREAT Bus system. Saturday service to Route 4 will be suspended indefinitely. Route 4 will run as usual Monday through Friday. Routes 5 and 6 will continue in their current configuration. Routes 1, 2, and 3 remain suspended all days of the week.
Additionally, buses have been signed to indicate a limit of 19 passengers per bus at one time. Passengers are to enter from the rear door and remain behind the red line six feet behind the driver at all times.
At this time, riders are strongly encouraged to wear protective face masks. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or sore throat, you are asked to not ride the bus for the safety of the drivers and other passengers.
Daily disinfecting of the buses continues. This action is occurring each day at noon, during which time passengers are required to wait outside the bus. This process takes approximately 10 minutes.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Wi-Fi offer
Suddenlink/Altice announced it has extended its free student broadband and Wi-Fi offerings until the end of the 2019-20 school year to help students and schools stay connected to online teaching and learning. The company in March began offering 30 Mbps broadband for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home internet access. The extension continue the service into June. Eligible households can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.