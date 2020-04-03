Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Virtual career fair
The Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host a virtual career fair focused on the health care industry at 8 a.m. on Tuesday with a handful of top health care and supporting industries from across North Carolina. Job seekers will be able to browse the booths of the participating employers, learn more about the companies and see a list of available positions. Participating employers also will be available to live chat with interested job seekers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will remain open for job seekers through 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Pre-registration is required https://riverseastwdb.easyvirtualfair.com/. All job seekers must upload their resume to participate. Contact Pat Harris at pharris@mideastcom.org. Check ncworks.gov, contact the NCWorks Career Center in your area, or follow us on Facebook at Rivers East Workforce Development Board for local job listings.
Drive-through breakfast
GNC and GK Café have partnered to put on a charity drive-through breakfast on 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at GK Café 3197 E. 10th St., featuring pancakes, sausage and GK’s Famous Barry Chicken Breakfast. Dishes are $8. Proceeds and additional donations will go to the Holly Hill FWB Church & Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1558491700983546/
Shelter needs bag lunches
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., has altered its schedule but is open for the homeless. The center, which has about 50 residents, is seeking groups or individuals to donate bag lunches. Call Kimberly Pontarelli or Charles Young at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunity shelter.org or cyoung@greenville communityshelter.org. Donations are tax-deductible
Farmers market open
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most vendors will be accepting pre-orders. Items available will include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Vendors accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market
Library changes
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. Curbside service may return if the libraries cannot open immediately after stay-at-home orders are lifted. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalog of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual storytimes are offered at 11 a.m. on Mondays and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.