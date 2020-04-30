Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Library offerings
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalogue of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual story times are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and is continuing to adhere to social distancing requirments. Most vendors accept pre-orders and SNAP/EBT. Starting May 7, the market will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov and visit them on Facebook or www.pittcountync.gov/599/farmers-market.
Learning resource
Greenville Utilities Commission is offering an educational resource that supports more than 20 North Carolina science and health standards. The e-SMARTkids page is a hub of information presented in a fun and informative fashion on GUC’s website, guc.com. The site covers topics such as electricity, natural gas, water conservation, and staying safe around utilities. It’s designed for students in grades 1-6 and has games to reinforce the concepts taught. For teachers, the site includes curriculum materials. All the details are at https://greenville.e-smartonline.net/.
Art museum
The museum is closed until further notice. Staff will use the time to clean. The museum is challenging Twitter followers to use items from their homes to recreate a famous artwork, photograph it, then post it and tag them at @ncgmoa. Use the hashtags, #famousart #challenge and #famouspaintingchallenge
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Humane Society
The HSEC is closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. It will allow applications for adoption to be placed online. Staff will review the applications then set appointments for the adopters to visit and complete the process. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit: www.HSECarolina.org. Animals will continue to receive the top-quality care and love they deserve.
Animal Shelter
Pitt County Animal Services is open but all services are now by appointment only. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until further notice. Do not bring at-risk individuals to appointments. Pet Fostering services are needed. If you have lost a pet, you can view all animals currently at the shelter www.petango.com/pittshelter.
State seeks stories
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect the experiences of North Carolina citizens, officials, organizations, businesses and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials to help tell the stories of North Carolinians during this time in history. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment; items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.