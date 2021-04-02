Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder at 7 p.m. on April 14. Pitt (1708-78), First Earl of Chatham, twice prime minister of Britain and reputed friend of the colonists is namesake of Pitt County. Jenks' talk is part of the society's celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County's history. Jenks is an associate professor in the ECU History Department who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the "Events" tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donation will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Emerge exhibition
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host the ECU School of Art and Design Senior Student Exhibition featuring Danielle Boyd, Madison Groom, Madison Gurley and Emily Thomas beginning through April 29. A virtual opening will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on the Emerge Facebook and Instagram pages. The gallery hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call (252) 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com.
GMOA exhibition
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host the ECU bachelor of fine arts printmaking exhibition through April 16 in the West Wing Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Virtual concerts
The East Carolina University School of Music will present virtual concerts at 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 12 and 19. The first will feature Matthew Driscoll, trombone, Elliot Frank, guitar, and Catherine H. Garner, piano, performing works by Paul Hindemith, Barney Childs, Nicola Ferro, Sigismond Stojowski as well as a premiere performance of Zach Zubow’s duo for trombone and guitar. The second features faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello. The third will feature ECU String Chamber Music concert. Each event will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Spring break meals
Pitt County Schools will be closed for spring break through Friday. School Nutrition Services will have free meals available for pickup for ages 18 and younger on Tuesday and Thursday. Meal pickup locations and times are: Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50-10:35 a.m.; Eastern Elementary, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wellcome Middle, 11 a.m.-noon; A.G. Cox, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Farmville Middle, 1-1:30 p.m. Families may pick up meals from any of the five sites, with meals for two days available on each pickup date. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.