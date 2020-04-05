JOY closing
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will close on Monday for two weeks. It will reopen April 20. Take out meals are served between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
School board
The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday in the third floor board room of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St. Due to restrictions that bar gatherings of 10 or more people and the size of the available meeting space, only the board chairwoman, vice chairwoman and key staff will attend the meeting. All other members will participate via phone or streaming service. Members of the public may view the meeting using the following link: http://go.pittschools.org/livestream and may submit public expression via e-mail to publicexpression@pittschools.org, the school system announced. Emails should include “public expression” in the subject line and be sent at least one hour prior to the meeting. They will be read by the board’s assistant during the meeting.
Kings of Q
The 2020 Kings of Q Barbecue Cook-off and Festival set for May 15-16 in downtown Ayden has been canceled out of concern for the health and safety of participants and visitors, according to Stephen Smith, planning director for the town. “We understand the impact this has on our amazing cook teams, our generous sponsors, wonderful vendors and dedicated volunteers. Thank you all for your tireless work in supporting the Kings of Q.”
School changes
Pitt County Schools has announced it will continue to observe spring break April 10-17. No remote instruction will be provided during the break. Meal distribution will be affected. Two lunches and one breakfast will be delivered Thursday, April 9. There will be no distribution April 10-13. Pick up and delivery will resume Tuesday, April 14. The system reported it has served about 193,000 meals since March 16 for children ages 1-18.
No decision has been made about graduation ceremonies at this time, the system announced. “We are facing the same dilemmas with events like graduation. Currently, since school has only been officially closed until May 15th, we have not made any official decisions to reschedule or cancel graduation,” an announcement said. “We are certainly having conversations about what it will look like and we will be keeping everyone informed.”
Virtual career fair
The Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host a virtual career fair focused on the health care industry at 8 a.m. on Tuesday with a handful of top health care and supporting industries from across North Carolina. Job seekers will be able to browse the booths of the participating employers, learn more about the company and see a list of available positions. Participating employers will also be available to chat with job seekers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the fair will remain open for job seekers through 5 p.m. on April 8. Pre-registration is required https://riverseastwdb.easyvirtualfair.com/. All job seekers must upload their resume to participate. Contact Pat Harris at pharris@mideastcom.org. Check ncworks.gov, the NCWorks Career Center or visit them on Facebook at Rivers East Workforce Development Board for local job listings.
