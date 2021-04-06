Fascinating Fungi
Dr. Claude Robey will present “Fascinating Fungi,” a slide show and discussion about mushroom studies and foraging during the month Cypress Group Sierra Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12. According to the American Mushroom Institute, mushrooms are the “ultimate recyclers” because they can convert byproducts and waste from other agricultural sectors into the compost or medium used to grow mushrooms, as fodder for livestock, or as a soil conditioner and fertilizer. Compared to other crops, growing mushrooms requires very little water or electricity, and produces little in the way of carbon emissions. Robey is a retired endocrinologist, originally from France. She would like to connect with fellow mycophiles for foraging or for possibly creating a Mycology Club in eastern North Carolina. meetup.com/cypress-group/ for more information and to join the Zoom meeting.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39 will resume its monthly meetings starting this month. Post leaders look forward to seeing brothers and sisters in arms on the third Tuesday going forward. Please check out the American Legion Post 39 Facebook page for more meeting info or to send us a message if there are questions.
Latino discussion
The East Carolina University Department of Anthropology will host a lecture at 4 p.m. on Friday called NC’s Latino Immigrants: Making the Invisible Visible. Juvencio Rocha Peralta, executive director of AMEXCAN will discuss how the organization’s efforts have enriched the lives of Latino and non-Latino residents of North Carolina. The lecture is part of series of events associated with the Hostile Terrain 94 participatory art exhibition in the RIS Hallway in the first floor of Joyner Library and occurring in nearly 150 cities around the globe. Visit anthropology.ecu.edu/department-of-anthropology/hostile-terrain-94-at-ecu/ to register and learn more about the effort.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Ten-week quilting class, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, April 7-June 9. Cost is $100.
How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19.
Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes April-June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are scheduled April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Visit atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.