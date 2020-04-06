Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Greenville Museum of Art
The museum is closed until further notice. Staff will use the time to clean. The museum is challenging Twitter followers to use items from their homes to recreate a famous artwork, photograph it, then post it and tag them at @ncgmoa. Use the hashtags, #famousart #challenge and #famouspaintingchallenge.
JOY closing
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will close for two weeks starting today. It will reopen April 20. Take out meals will be served between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
School board
The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting 6:30 p.m. today in the third floor board room of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St. Due to restrictions that bar gatherings of 10 or more people and the size of the available meeting space, only the board chairwoman, vice chairwoman and key staff will attend the meeting. All other members will participate via phone or streaming service. Members of the public may view the meeting using the following link: http://go.pittschools.org/livestream and may submit public comments via e-mail to publicexpression@pittschools.org. Emails should include “public expression” in the subject line and be sent at least one hour prior to the meeting. They will be read by the board’s assistant during the meeting.
School changes
Pitt County Schools has announced it will continue to observe spring break April 10-17. No remote instruction will be provided during the break. Meal distribution will be affected. Two lunches and one breakfast will be delivered Thursday, April 9. There will be no distribution April 10-13. Pick up and delivery will resume Tuesday, April 14. The system reported it has served about 193,000 meals since March 16 for children ages 1-18.
No decision has been made about graduation ceremonies at this time, the system announced. “We are facing the same dilemmas with events like graduation. Currently, since school has only been officially closed until May 15th, we have not made any official decisions to reschedule or cancel graduation,” an announcement said. “We are certainly having conversations about what it will look like and we will be keeping everyone informed.”
Virtual career fair
The Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host a virtual career fair focused on the health care industry at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, with a handful of top health care and supporting industries from across North Carolina. Job seekers will be able to browse the booths of the participating employers, learn more about the company and see a list of available positions. Participating employers will also be available to live chat with interested job seekers. Chats will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the fair will remain open for job seekers through 5 p.m. on April 8. Pre-registration is required https://riverseastwdb.easyvirtualfair.com/. All job seekers must upload their resume to participate. Contact Pat Harris at pharris@mideastcom.org. Check ncworks.gov, contact the NCWorks Career Center in your area, or follow us on Facebook at Rivers East Workforce Development Board for local job listings.