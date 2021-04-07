Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library has revised COVID-19 measures to allow greater public access to facilities. All branches are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except Bethel, which is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and curbside 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Saturday hours are 8 a.m.-noon at the main library and 1-5 p.m. in Winterville. Limit 30 patrons in the main library, 10 patrons in the children’s library (or two families of 5-plus), 15 patrons at branches and four patrons at Bethel. Masks are required for service. Limited computer access at Carver Branch Library (one hour per day/per person), no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel, but curbside service at the Main Library is suspended. Visit hsheppardlibrary.org.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder at 7 p.m. on April 14. Pitt (1708-78), First Earl of Chatham, twice prime minister of Britain and reputed friend of the colonists is namesake of Pitt County. Jenks’ talk is part of the society’s celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County’s history. Jenks is an associate professor in the ECU History Department who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Meal changes
Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will offer single-day meal delivery and curbside service beginning Monday. Participants will receive seven days of breakfasts and lunches at each weekly distribution. Curbside sites, which provide free meals to ages 18 and younger, include Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50-10:35 a.m.; Grifton, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wahl-Coates, 10:45-11:30 a.m.; Chicod, 12:30-1 p.m.; A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Farmville Middle, 1-1:30 p.m. Families may pick up meals from any participating sites. Once-a-week delivery is available to Pitt County Schools’ students enrolled as full-time virtual learners. Participants must register before 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 439-2939.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 16. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.