Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
African American Music Series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host a virtual concert at 7 p.m. today featuring musician Warren Wolf. The free concert will be presented online at facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil.
Latino discussion
The East Carolina University Department of Anthropology will host a lecture at 4 p.m. today called NC’s Latino Immigrants: Making the Invisible Visible. Juvencio Rocha Peralta, executive director of AMEXCAN will discuss how the organization’s efforts have enriched the lives of Latino and non-Latino residents of North Carolina. The lecture is part of series of events associated with the Hostile Terrain 94 participatory art exhibition. Visit anthropology.ecu.edu/department-of-anthropology/hostile-terrain-94-at-ecu/ to register and learn more about the effort.
COVID test kits
Philippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 Virginia St., Simpson, will distribute free COVID-19 home test kits to Pitt County households 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the month of April. Drivers will register, enter a drive-through and pick up kits. Contact Valarie Gatlin Walker at 252-916-6409.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will distribute the kits to households 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, April 19, and April 21. Call 756-4869, Ext. 207.
Test kits also are available from the Pitt County Health Department by visiting www.covidtestpittcounty.org.
Ramadan gathering
Al-Nur Cultural Center, 1152 Briley Road, will host a pre-Ramadan open air, socially distanced community gathering from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Free hot meals will be served to celebrate the start of Ramadan on Tuesday. Call Charles or Huetta at 931-9039 or 481-4987.
ECU spring dance
ECU’s Spring Dance 2021 will stream at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and available online at theatredance.ecu.edu or by calling the box office at 328-6829. Tickets for ECU students are available for $5 by calling the box office.
Revival services
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday. The Rev. Rick Downing will be guest evangelist. Child care will be provided.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at:
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., Sunday.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St. is open 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Call 321-2660.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.