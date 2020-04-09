Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. These resources are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Migrant outreach
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is launching an informational orientation program to help members of the migrant community to utilize virtual platforms to communicate with one another, especially as government authorities urge people to remain home. The program also will include information about AMEXCAN’s current projects and plans for the year. “Virtual paths are today’s best tool to stay informed if we cannot leave the house,” Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta said. “AMEXCAN is working to notify, synthesize, and raise awareness among migrants to use these online platforms and remain informed on the COVID1-19 pandemic.” The effort also is aimed at raising awareness of how migrants may protect themselves from getting infected and stop the spread. To learn more follow AMEXCAN social media platforms or contact Maritza Mata at 367-9708, Missel De León at 919- 453-3376, or Cecelia Aguilar at 919-273-7914.
Virtual town hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith, D-Pitt, will hold a virtual town hall on the local impact of COVID-19 crisis and its effects locally 7-8 p.m. on April 16. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, state Sen. Don Davis, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum and others are scheduled to participate. The meeting will be available on Zoom and on Facebook Live via Rep. Smith’s page. Visitors may use comment section to ask questions or submit them in advance at https://forms.gle/q5vrb8tb932XY1x8A.
Farmers market open
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Most vendors accept pre-orders and SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov and visit them on Facebook or www.pittcountync.gov/599/farmers-market.
Learning resource
Greenville Utilities Commission is offering an educational resource that supports more than 20 North Carolina science and health standards. The e-SMARTkids page is a hub of information presented in a fun and informative fashion on GUC’s website, guc.com. The site covers topics such as electricity, natural gas, water conservation, and staying safe around utilities. It’s designed for students in grades 1-6 and has games to reinforce the concepts taught. For teachers, the site includes curriculum materials. All the details are at https://greenville.e-smartonline.net/.