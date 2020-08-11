Grants for nonprofits
The Greene County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. Grants typically range between $500-$2,500. Applications and more information is available at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 18. Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the foundations board of advisers. For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Anne Sorhagen at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or (910) 202-6727 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today. to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
Art and jazz
City Art Gallery will host “Art & Jazz: Rhythm. Color. Movement” from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, along the portico outside the gallery, 511 Red Banks Road. The live event will feature a demonstration by abstract painter Joyce Stratton, along with music from neighboring Nino’s Cucina Italiana. Visit cityartgallery.com or call 353-7000 for more information.
GriefShare
Unity Free Will Baptist Church is hosting virtual sessions of Griefshare, a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 756-6485.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Culvert work
The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is reopened along with Reade Circle between Dickinson Avenue and Cotanche Street. Further construction on the Town Creek Culvert has closed a portion of West Ninth Street, a portion of West Eighth Street and Ficklen Street. The intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street was the final major closure. Work on West Eighth, Ficklen and West Ninth, as well as the Town Common parking lot, will wrap up in the coming weeks.
Send community news announcements to community@reflector.com.