Prayer walk
A 24-hour prayer walk for students and teachers returning to school will begin at noon today at Farmville Middle School, 3914 Grimmersburg St. Organizers are holding the event to pray for students, teachers and staff returning on Monday for the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March. “We pray for health, for peace, for safety and for unity as our schools reopen,” said organizer Kim Griffiths. Volunteers are asked to sign up for a one-hour slot at www.24-7prayer.com/signup/9a1217.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema today. Tonight’s feature is “Sonic the Hedgehog,” to be shown at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Homecoming
Pleasant Plain United Holy Church will have its annual homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Holy Church, 4315 East Ave., Ayden. Pleasant Plain, which was built in the late 1800s, was destroyed by a fire in April. Sunday’s event also will include a “Moving Forward” building fund rally. The speaker will be Bishop Devin Pickett Sr.
Festival canceled
The annual Youth Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 19, virtual presentations of artists and demonstrations will be shared on the social media pages of Youth Arts Festival partners, including Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts. Visit .facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil or facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.
Food Distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold a produce-only food distribution 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. This is a drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Road to Resources: Medicare 101, Understanding the Basics is 3-4 p.m. Monday. The class is free, but seating is limited.
Landscaping in Small Spaces/Container Gardening will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursday. It allows adults to achieve hearty laughter without involving cognitive thought.
Physical Therapy Screening, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday.
Making Jewelry: Macramé Earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7. Attend from the privacy and comfort of your home. Contact Tamyra Jovel at 974-1837 or Brandie Garner at 974-1854 for information or to register by Aug. 31.
Living Healthy at Home: Chronic Disease Self Management will be presented via Zoom, 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 7.
An Advance Care Planning and Education Clinic will be offered 1-3 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 9. The class is free, but registration is required. Picture ID will be required.
The Senior Fan Program provides box fans to residents older than 60 who have no air conditioning or are unable to afford utilities and have not received a fan in the last two years. Picture ID is required.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Please email items for the community news column to community@reflector.com.