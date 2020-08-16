Homecoming
Pleasant Plain United Holy Church will have its annual homecoming at 2:30 p.m. today at Morning Star Holy Church, 4315 East Ave., Ayden. Pleasant Plain, which was built in the late 1800s, was destroyed by a fire in April. Sunday’s event also will include a “Moving Forward” building fund rally. The speaker will be Bishop Devin Pickett Sr.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. Boxes also can be filled with seasonal items such as school supplies and books. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. The featured film is “Aladdin,” rated PG. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Utility assistance
Greenville Utilities Commission recently contributed an additional $30,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Pitt County residents interested in applying for assistance should contact the Department of Social Services at 902-1110. To find out more about Neighbor to Neighbor, including how you can contribute to the program, visit guc.com/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. They can fill out a form on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
